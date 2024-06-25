Russian UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, Delivers Statement On The Sevastopol Attack.





Direct US involvement in this attack is “beyond any doubt”.





“Washington and its allies encourage their Neo-Nazi puppets in Kyiv to commit terrorist attacks against civilians”.





Whether you believe Russia’s allegations of US involvement or not, the reality is, global tensions between nuclear superpowers have never been higher. We are the closest we have been to nuclear war since 1962.