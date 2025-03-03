BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk will be more Dangerous than Bill Gates,
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 6 months ago

Bill Gates is a Wolfe in sheep's clothing we can spot his BS a Mile away ! so watch out for Musk because he will break a lot of hearts ! Mike Martins is discussing his concerns about Elon Musk’s growing influence, particularly in politics and technology. Here are the key points: Musk’s Political Influence: He references a report suggesting that Elon Musk supports J.D. Vance as a potential U.S. president, highlighting how Musk's political stance aligns with his views on free speech and Ukraine aid. Musk’s Shift in Allegiances: He points out that Musk previously benefited from Democratic government funding but now seems to be aligning with different political factions. Past Warnings About Musk: He recalls warning viewers in Mike in the Night (November 4, 2023) that Musk could become more dangerous than Bill Gates in the coming years (2025-2027). Skepticism Toward Musk’s Power: He expresses concerns that Musk's increasing control over technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors could make him one of the most dangerous figures in the world. Encourages Viewers to Revisit the Discussion: He directs viewers to check out that Mike in the Night episode on Rumble, where he previously discussed these predictions. Overall, he is emphasizing a warning about Musk's trajectory and urging people to stay vigilant about his influence. Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, US politics, free speech, Ukraine aid, government influence, tech moguls, political shift, Democrat funding, Musk controversy, Mike in the Night, Kevin J. Johnston, Rumble video, political predictions, Bill Gates comparison, AI control, future dangers, technology power, billionaire influence, 2025 predictions, media censorship, political lobbying, corporate influence, global elites, tech industry, social media control, world governance, policy impact, financial backing, surveillance state, digital freedom, predictive analysis

Keywords
free speechus politicsmike in the nightukraine aidvancegovernment influencetech mogulspolitical shiftdemocrat fundingmusk controversy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy