Alex Jones Full Show 11/7/23 w/Mike Adams & Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Censorship Industrial Complex Is Now Removing the Tennessee Trans Shooter’s Manifesto From the Web! Alex Jones Reports — TUESDAY FULL SHOW 11/07/23. YouTube and Facebook have removed journalist Steven Crowder’s investigative reports and the mayor of Nashville has launched a criminal investigation in a bold attempt to outlaw investigative reporting! Bottom line analysis: The globalists are creating what Klaus Schwab promised, an angrier world with racial & cultural destabilization as middle class collapses!