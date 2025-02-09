© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s Biggest Setback – Why the US Can’t Keep Up with Russia’s Hypersonic Missiles - The battle for hypersonic supremacy is heating up, with Russia and China surging ahead while the U.S. struggles to keep pace. Despite its massive military budget and cutting-edge tech, the Pentagon faces major setbacks in hypersonic missile development. What’s holding America back in this high-stakes arms race, and why is Russia leading the charge? Let’s break it down.
00:38 - The High Price of Innovation
01:35 - Technology Gaps and Engineering Challenges
02:43 - The Pentagon’s Strategic Missteps
04:56 - Falling Behind in the Global Arms Race
05:37 - Russia’s Hypersonic Edge: Kinzhal and Avangard
