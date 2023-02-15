DELAY***PREPARE FOR CHANGE***

Shalawam brothers and sisters we have been in spiritual warfare as well as all of you that are truly of Christ Yashaya. It's only a few on the strait and narrow path not many want to surrender 100% to Christ and put down their flesh, put down their sins but make excuses. However, few it may be out there we must continue to be obedient and do Christ's will no matter what. We must continue to pray for the whole body of Christ especially the True Children of Jacob during this time. It is Jacob's trouble and as well as for those gentiles that obey Christ Yashaya, sincerely repented and truly have a changed heart and life. These are those we are speaking about. If you are not in the truth we encourage you to sincerely 'Repent' to Christ Yashaya which means 'My Saviour'. Christ had a hebrew name not an english name. Watch video down below on this platform. Pray for us, we need your prayers as well as we continue to pray for all of you that are truly of Christ's body, the whole body of Christ, Hebrew Israelites and Gentiles together. Blessings.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



