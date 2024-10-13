© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli journalist, Gideon Levy: "If we are the chosen people, who are you to tell us what to do? Who are you? Who is the international community to tell Israel what to do? International law? A wonderful thing. It doesn't apply to us. It applies to any other place from the earth. Not in Israel. Because we are the chosen people. Don't you understand that?"