The Moho
Mar 14, 2024
Abandoned pregnant dog laid beside the highway road for end in pain! She had just shrunk from fear!
I couldn't just pass by. I thought she'd been hit by a car! However, she had just shrunk from fear! She couldn't move! And when she wagged her tail to say hello, my heart trembled from both sorrow and joy... I knew I wouldn't be able to leave her! When I picked her up, I saw that she's pregnent, that she's going to have babies! And when I carried her to my car, the whole world was mine! I was so happy and somehow proud! I grew 2 more centimeters from happiness!
