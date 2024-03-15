BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Abandoned pregnant dog laid beside the highway road for end in pain! She had just shrunk from fear!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 03/15/2024

The Moho


Mar 14, 2024


Abandoned pregnant dog laid beside the highway road for end in pain! She had just shrunk from fear!


I couldn't just pass by. I thought she'd been hit by a car! However, she had just shrunk from fear! She couldn't move! And when she wagged her tail to say hello, my heart trembled from both sorrow and joy... I knew I wouldn't be able to leave her! When I picked her up, I saw that she's pregnent, that she's going to have babies! And when I carried her to my car, the whole world was mine! I was so happy and somehow proud! I grew 2 more centimeters from happiness!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt9jWiJHlqI

Keywords
fearpregnantdoghighwayrescueabandonedthe mohoshrunk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy