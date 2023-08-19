Shabbat Discussion Shoftim 19082023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shoftim | שופטים | "Judges"
Torah:
Deuteronomy 16:18 - 21:9
Prophets:
Isaiah 51:12 - 52:12
Brit Hadasha:
Matthew 18:15-20, 26:36 - 27:10;
John 1:19-27;
Acts 3:13-26, 7:35-53;
1 Timothy 5:17-22;
Hebrews 10:28-31
Please join us every Shabbat at 1:00 pm Central Standard Time (CST)
2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST)