Resist! (notes)

by George Right When did we lose the home of the brave? When they say "citizen," they mean "slave." When they say "safety," they mean "chains." They want your fear and not your brains! Refrain: We are not dogs - we don't need muzzles! We are not sheep - we don't need shepherds! Break their rules, disrupt their puzzles, Fight for your right whatever happens - Resist! Resist! Resist! They call you guilty 'cause of your breath, For being proud they threaten death, For being white they want you to kneel, They want your meekness and not your will! Refrain They say it's science, but it's all lie, They gag the scholars who tell you why. COVID, or climate, or sex, or race - They want your muzzle and not your face! Refrain 2020