Is Justin Trudeau A DIctator? | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#trudeau #nci #news
Is Justin Trudeau A Dictator? As people lose faith and trust in their government, Canadians are calling for change, but how bad is it? Find out and join the conversation on Maverick News.
Plus Todayś Top News:
* Poiliever Prepares Rally
* Texas Shooter Arrested
* New Political Show: ¨Strange Bedfellows¨ ( Preview )
__________________________________________________________
Please support our Journalism At:
DONATIONS:
https://freedomreporters.com
or:
https://maverickdonations.com
_________________________________________________
Join Us On These Maverick News Channels and Websites:
https://www.mavericknews.ca
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
LINKS
Follow us on:
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4cp...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1450203
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/maverickmult...
Clouthub:
https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/cha...
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YwU9...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/rw581
Daily Motion:
https://www.dailymotion.com/netlinktv