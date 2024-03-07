Border Trreason: Orchestrated Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalists Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel discuss the ongoing border crisis and new revelations about a government cover-up at Darien Gap.
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | Biden’s Planned Civil War Is Starting Right Now At Our Border (7 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4hue1i-bidens-planned-civil-war-is-starting-right-now-at-our-border-redacted-w-nat.html