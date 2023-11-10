⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4–10 November 2023)

▫️ In the period from 4 to 10 Nov 2023, the AFs of the RU FED inflicted 11 group strikes with high-precision weapons & UAVs on the milit airfield infrastructure, arsenals, storage sites for artill ammo, weapons & military hardware, as well as enemy POL bases.

In addition, the units of UKR men, nat'ls & forn mercs were defeated. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direct, the Zapad Group of Forces has improved the situation along the front line in several sectors & repelled 18 AFU attacks.

Air strikes & artill fire hit the manpower & equip of the 25th Airborne, 68th Jaeger, 14th, 54th & 67th mechd brigs of the AF of UKR close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov reg), Sverdlovka & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

Enemy losses more than 710 men, 1 tank, 11 armoured fight vehics, 18 motor vehics & 16 field artill guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direct, the Tsentr GOFs supported by aviation, artill fire & heavy flamethrower systs, repelled 9 attacks launched by assault groups of the 1st Special Forces Brig, the 24th & 47th mechd brigs of the AFs of UKR, & the 15th Regt of the Natl Guard of UKR.

Cluster of manpower & hardware of the 67th Mechd Brig of the AFs of UKR & the 125th Territl DEF Brig were defeated close to Yampolovka & Serebryanka (DPR).

Total enemy losses were more than 725 troops killed & wounded, 3 tanks, 13 armoured fight vehics, 20 mtr vehics, 6 field artill guns, & 2 MLRS launchers.

▫️ In Donetsk direct, the Yug Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower & hardware near Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka, Andreevka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).

Over the past week, RU units have repelled 16 enemy attacks. Total enemy losses during this period amounted to more than 1,590 troops killed & wounded, 3 tanks, 14 armoured fight vehics, 32 motor vehics, 17 field artill guns, & 3 MLRS launchers.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines & positions, & also repelled 3 enemy attacks.

Air strikes & artill fire defeated manpower & hardware of the 79th Air Assault & 72nd Mechd, & the 105th & 128th territl def brigs of the UKR AFs close to Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The total enemy losses more than 800 troops killed & wounded, 1 tank, 12 armoured fight vehics, & 22 motor vehics.

During counterbattery warfare, 8 field artill guns & 1 MLRS launcher were hit & 1 artill ammo depot of the 127th Territl Def Brig was wiped out near Bogatyr (DPR).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU GOFs carried out intensive def, during which repelled 14 attacks of the AFU units near Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware of the AFU 33rd, 65th & 118th mechanised brigs near Malaya Tokmachka & Stepovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy's losses for the week amounted to 495 men, 5 tanks, 32 armoured fight vehics, 13 motor vehics, & 6 field artill guns.

▫️ In Kherson direct, enemy units made unsuccessful attempts to capture bridgeheads on islands & the left bank of the Dnepr by AFU 35th & 36th marine brigs. The enemy units were hit by firepower.

Result of preventive actions by the RU forces & artill fire assaults, AFU have lost up to 505 men, 18 field artill guns, 15 boats & 25 motor vehics.

In addition, 26 UKR men have surrendered in this direction during the week.

❗️ On 9 Nov, a motorised rifle co of the Dnepr GOFs under the command of Sr Lt Zolto Arsalanov, neutralized men of the 36th Marine Brig of the AF of UKR while trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnepr Rr.

The unit under the command of Sr Lt Zolto Arsalanov, eliminated most of the militants & captured 11 UKR men.

For the courage & heroism shown in repelling the enemy attack, Minister of Def of the RU FED Gen of the Army Sergei Shoigu presented the commander of the unit & the mil personnel of the co with state awards.

Air def systs shot down 8 combat aircraft of the UKR Air Force during the wk: 4 MiG-29 fighter jets, 2 Su-27 & 2 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft.

In addition, 32 HIMARS projectiles, 12 Storm Shadow & SCALP tactical cruise missiles, 2 Neptune anti-ship missiles, 2 JDAM guided aerial bombs, as well as 205 UKR UAVs were shot down.

📊In total, 533 airplanes & 254 helicopters, 8,791 UAVs, 441 AD missile systs, 13,335 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,183 combat vehics equipd w/ MLRS, 7,040 field artill guns & mortars, & 15,175 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.