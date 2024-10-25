BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HITLER'S PEACE OFFERS ✠ [1922-1940]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
32 views • 7 months ago

An overlooked factor of the Second World War is how Hitler didn't want one at all. He is often portrayed as a mad warmonger desperately to take over all of the world and if not, all of Europe. The fact is that both before and during the war Hitler did absolutely everything to firstly avoid and then stop the war. This video details the measures he proposed to prevent a repeat of the Great War.


Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/zoomerhistorian

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/zoomerhistorian

YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD-oR9vkso3JPPKK8-CWqgQ/join

One-Time Donations: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ZoomerHistorian


Telegram: https://t.me/zoomerhistorian

Twitter: https://x.com/ZoomerHistorian

Thumbnail Genius: https://arbalestediting.online/work


Chapters:


Intro: 0:00

1933: 1:41

1935: 5:12

1936: 9:59

1938: 18:40

1939: 21:53

1940: 35:11

Reflections: 46:36


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=k1b1M9lPJ_k

Keywords
propagandaadolf hitlermulti pronged offensivepeace offerszoomer historian
