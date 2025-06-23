© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beijing has sharply criticized the recent American attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, labeling them a direct violation of international law.
“The U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites are a grave breach of the UN Charter’s fundamental principles,” stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
China, along with Russia and Pakistan, has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council in response to Washington’s actions.
Adding, from this morning:
"US President Donald Trump has convened his National Security team to prepare for potential Iranian retaliation following US airstrikes on Iran." - Axios
GPS disruptions have now extended to the Persian Gulf. GPS jamming across Qatar and the UAE.
All passenger flights heading to Qatar are being redirected to Bahrain.