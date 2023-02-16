2/16/2023 -- Earthquakes spreading - Texas M5.0 - Italy Croatia M5.5 - Haiti M5.5 - Hawaii M4.7

We were watching for this to happen. The warnings issued over the past week.





In the past 2 days, multiple locations which were warned have been hit directly by the expected magnitude in the expected time frame.





Romania was struck by a strong M5.6 to M6.0 .





Croatia / Italy / Adriatic sea struck by M5.5 (usgs M5.3)





Hawaii struck by M4.7 to M5.0





Texas struck by M5.0 (usgs M4.3)





