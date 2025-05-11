BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"A Leading Lady and Mother Like No Other" model mom story by Brenda Lee Shealy
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 4 months ago

Toward The Mark special story video with music about a model mom, crafted and spoken as a Mother’s Day tribute from Brenda Lee Shealy for all mothers as we celebrate them this weekend leading up to Mother’s Day, during all of Mother’s Day Week, and really every day … because each Mom is “A Leading Lady and Mother Like No Other”.

#MothersDay #ModelMom #MomsAreMasterpieces #CelebratingOurMothers


4 min., 14 sec.


Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTMmessages

*********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in posted notes.)

    Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

    Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

    Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

    Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

    Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

    Youtube: @TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

    Email Us: [email protected]

    To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

    To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

    The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

**********************

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize

Keywords
gracemotherteacherlegacylaundrytearsambassadorgrocery shoppingdisciplinehomemakerwhispersgrandchildmasterpiecepatient careproverb 31bedtime storieswomen of faithchauffermom seedshope vesselnourisher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy