Dr. Naomi Wolf: Pfizer Has No Fear of Democracies, But Criminal Accountability is Inevitable

(Aug 12, 2023) Dr. Naomi Wolf joins Steve Bannon to give an update on holding Pfizer responsible for committing mass murder. People are waking up, multiple COVID hearings are being held, and criminal referrals are being made. Criminal accountability is Inevitable. It is only a matter of time.
The Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
War Room: https://rumble.com/v36uxg1-dr.-naomi-wolf-pfizer-has-no-fear-of-democracies-but-criminal-accountabilit.html