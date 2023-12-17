Create New Account
X-Mass or Jesus The Christ
The Final Witness
Chose You This Day Whom Ye Shall Serve, X-Mass or Jesus The Christ

WHO Has Nothing to Do With The LIES and ABOMINATIONS of X-Mass.

The Great Whore Catholic Church Exploits and Magnifies The ABOMINATION of X-Mass

Like The Great Whore She is with Her Pedophilia Pope Francis.

Watch Him as He Kisses The Little Baby Jesus and Where He Kisses this IDOL Statue !!!

Truly The MOTHER of ABOMINATIONS as Revelation 17 Declares.


