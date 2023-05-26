BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"THE BIG GRIFT". AMERICAN BRANDS BEING PAID BILLIONS TO "GO WOKE" NO ONE IS "GOING BROKE" EXCEPT US
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 05/26/2023

https://www.brighteon.com/517a2203-b40d-4f56-98e1-37070cc84c57

These giant brands are being paid to do this. Economy is collapsing and it's happening either way. They most likely are getting billions in "relief aid" in the form of 0% interest loans that they'll never pay back. This is based on their ESG (social credit) scores to be able to get these loans. Soo this is the complete opposite of ",Get Woke, go broke"..  the joke iss on us y'all. There's no "gotcha" moments here. This is completely intentional and they're being PAID to do it. This is bullshit and lies propogated and pushed by big alt media channels and some of em know it and some of em are dumb enuf to believe it. Wow... We re being played .. AGAIN. by people we consider to be on "our side". As usual... Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalwoke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy