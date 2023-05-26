"THE BIG GRIFT". AMERICAN BRANDS BEING PAID BILLIONS TO "GO WOKE" NO ONE IS "GOING BROKE" EXCEPT US

https://www.brighteon.com/517a2203-b40d-4f56-98e1-37070cc84c57



These giant brands are being paid to do this. Economy is collapsing and it's happening either way. They most likely are getting billions in "relief aid" in the form of 0% interest loans that they'll never pay back. This is based on their ESG (social credit) scores to be able to get these loans. Soo this is the complete opposite of ",Get Woke, go broke".. the joke iss on us y'all. There's no "gotcha" moments here. This is completely intentional and they're being PAID to do it. This is bullshit and lies propogated and pushed by big alt media channels and some of em know it and some of em are dumb enuf to believe it. Wow... We re being played .. AGAIN. by people we consider to be on "our side". As usual... Hit meeeee! [email protected]