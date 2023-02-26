© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tulsi Gabbard calls out the left for hiring by race: "They’re proud to be selecting people based on race... It’s based on genetics... Where do we see that connection? These are the very same core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolph Hitler."
Biden's efforts to hire women, minorities, LGBT+ etc for top administration roles makes him just like Hitler.
Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1629277356140683266