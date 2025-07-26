The Creator God identifies Himself in Scripture as the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Redeemer of Israel, the Shepherd of Israel, the King of Israel, etc. Over and over we see in Scripture that He is the God of one man’s family. Because of God’s blessing that family became a great nation and company of nations, and He has chosen them to be His own inheritance, and still watches over them as a family to this day, leading them, guiding them, teaching them.





But beyond being the God of the nation, He is also, at the same time, MY God and YOUR God, personally. He cares for us as a nation, but He also cares for the individual as well. He knows the number of hairs that are on our head, and lovingly watches over each of us on an individual basis, daily.





What an awesome God we have!





