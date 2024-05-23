© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People's Voice
May 22, 2024
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]
Welcome back to the People’s Voice where breaking news out of the Obama household raises the question – is absolutely everything about Barack and Michelle a carefully constructed lie?
The dark truth about Michelle Obama has been hiding in plain sight for years now.
Michelle’s high school boyfriend has confirmed she is in fact a biological male, and child rape victims are coming forward to testify they were raped by the former first lady – when she was a man.
Then there is the eye test. Some things simply cannot be unseen.
Then there is Barack Obama, whose own family have outed him as a closeted homosexual, as has his college girlfriend, and multiple former male lovers. How many people have to come forward before the mainstream media accept their liberal pin-up boy might not be who he claims to be?
If everything about the Obamas is a lie, then questions must be asked – who are they, and why are the elite so determined to protect them?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wlvh9-elite-pedo-victim-claims-hung-michelle-obama-attended-satanic-sex-parties.html