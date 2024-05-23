The People's Voice





May 22, 2024





Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]





Welcome back to the People’s Voice where breaking news out of the Obama household raises the question – is absolutely everything about Barack and Michelle a carefully constructed lie?





The dark truth about Michelle Obama has been hiding in plain sight for years now.





Michelle’s high school boyfriend has confirmed she is in fact a biological male, and child rape victims are coming forward to testify they were raped by the former first lady – when she was a man.





Then there is the eye test. Some things simply cannot be unseen.





Then there is Barack Obama, whose own family have outed him as a closeted homosexual, as has his college girlfriend, and multiple former male lovers. How many people have to come forward before the mainstream media accept their liberal pin-up boy might not be who he claims to be?





If everything about the Obamas is a lie, then questions must be asked – who are they, and why are the elite so determined to protect them?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wlvh9-elite-pedo-victim-claims-hung-michelle-obama-attended-satanic-sex-parties.html