Trump's Secret Plan to Dismantle Bank and Government Power | News Behind the News

In this August 2025 edition of the news behind the news, Sean Morgan reveals President Trump’s masterful strategy to restructure the American economy, stripping power from bankers and government to empower the people. Expertly analyzed by researcher Joe Lange (@JoeLangeX), this plan includes taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public, launching the "Great American Mortgage Corporation" IPO, and targeting the abolition of the Fed, IRS, and various taxes.





With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the anointed architect—now also acting IRS commissioner—Trump orchestrates this golden age through legal, governmental, economic, and narrative moves. Discover how trade profit dividends, decentralized financing, and a potential gold-backed dollar could make homeownership achievable for all, ending the feudal system dominated by private equity. Credit to Joe Lange (@JoeLangeX) and @amuse (@https://x.com/amuse/status/1951657394833891660) for their insights.





