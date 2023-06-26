BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | Navarro's Incredible MAGA Interview With Former Navy Seal Jack Carr -- Part Three
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 06/26/2023

On Friday, Peter Navarro guest-hosted Steve Bannon’s War Room and spent the whole hour with former Navy Seal turned best-selling author Jack Carr breaking down his new book Only the Dead through the lens of MAGA.

Carr has established himself as the King of the Military Thriller yet his prose transcends the genre with incredibly insightful geopolitical and political analysis.

His grasp of MAGA principles such as an end to endless wars, secure borders, fair elections, and a strong American manufacturing and defense industrial base is iron-tight.

For any of your friends who think MAGA is a four letter word, this would be a good book and interview to recommend.

Keywords
peter navarromagataking back trumps america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy