The Debt System - Deceived into the World of Commerce - Maritime Admiralty Law
America at War
America at War
143 followers
1
77 views • 8 months ago

The American People, and ALL PEOPLE around the world, have been enslaved by a system of deception, Fraud, and LIES!


EVERYTHING you thought you knew about our "Legal System" is WRONG!

"Legal" literally means "Against YHWH's Law"


YOU were turned into "chattel property" of a Corporation with your "Birth Certificate." This is just a FACT!


It was an unlawful, fraudulent act, but it was done!

And it is STILL being done!


The people of the world need to come into this knowledge RIGHT NOW!

And stop participating in this giant fraud based scam!


There is lots of information on this subject out there, YOU just need too take the time to learn it! STOP participating in their fraud based "Game of DEBT"


Reclaim your birthright as a LIVING MAN or WOMAN!

STOP consenting to being ruled over by criminals in black robes, #Police, and the scumbag political #Parasites that direct them!


original video:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/8GX1uYKlSv46/


May YHWH give us all the discernment we need to tear down this system of slavery we have been born into, and free our brothers and sisters


Hosea 4:6

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

politics evil truth irs police government court law fraud corporation
