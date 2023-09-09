BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.1 Big Medicine (doctors) vs Big Pharmacy (pharmacists) harming Australians with impunity MVI_4368
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
43 views • 09/09/2023

I delve into a page 29-31 article in the 3rd September 2023 edition of the Western Australian Sunday Times, titled ‘BAD MEDICINE’. This is about a tawdry battle between two of the greatest harm doers to the Australian people, Big Medicine and Big Pharmacy, that is, doctors and pharmacists.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of individuals and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.

Keywords
healthautismmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostersmask-wearingblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingeris variantmonovalent covid vaccinepharmacy dispensing
