BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1024 We stand at the crossroads





Scripture: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:1-21 much more than just the crossroads verse.





SYNOPSIS: Jer 6:16 Here is what YEHOVAH says: "Stand at the crossroads and look; ask about the ancient paths, 'Which one is the good way?' Take it, and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not take it.' When people read this verse they do not fully comprehend the depth of what is written there. Verse 16 is a pause button from YEHOVAH. What do I mean pause button? If you read from v1 to this verse you will the button. Right now ELOHIM has pressed the pause button to see what we are going to do with our lives. This nation was heading in the wrong direction a few months ago. Over 150 million people voted to change that bad direction. Is that all we needed to do by voting or does the KINGDOM need more? We stand at the crossroads, will we act like those in the past or will we choose the right path?





VERSES: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:1-21 much more than just the crossroads verse. 2 Chronicles 7:12-15 3 times Yehovah says IF I. D’varim (Deut) 28:13-15 the promise and terms for peace.





