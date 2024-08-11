REMINDER : YouTube Removed 1 Million Videos About Covid & Vaccines, CEO Susan Wojcicki Said

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pity she didn't listen to us "Conspiracy Theorists/Anti Vaxxers", perhaps her and her son would be alive today. That "MISINFORMATION" may have saved you. Still, no great loss, she probably killed many with her censorship. Bye!
Further Info:
SUSAN WOJCICKI, MISS INFORMATION EXPERT/YT CHANNEL DELETER DIES!
https://www.brighteon.com/33c02a81-2e02-43fd-b670-a94e25229dca