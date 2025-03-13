BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"We didn't close ourselves off from anyone, we didn't kick anyone out, those who want to return are Welcome" - Putin said about the return of Western companies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

"We didn’t close ourselves off from anyone, we didn’t kick anyone out, those who want to return are welcome" — Putin said about the return of Western companies.

Adding: 

The Ukrainian President's Office has effectively rejected one of Donald Trump's proposed conditions for peace in Ukraine—abandoning NATO membership.

A source from the presidential administration told European Pravda that during negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Andriy Yermak outlined Ukraine’s "red lines" to U.S. officials.

"For Ukraine, there are clear red lines—there can be no restrictions on the size of our military, and no bans on Ukraine’s participation in organizations such as the EU and NATO. Yermak also made it clear that Russia should not have a veto over Ukraine’s NATO membership," the source stated.

