It's Quite Evident What They're Doing
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
2
1061 views • 02/05/2024

‘Borrow Against Future Generations’

* The moneyed interests in this country want bigger consumer markets and lower wages.

* The invasion of illegals is how they’re achieving it.

* This is the first time that a generation of people have not thought about the consequences of deficit/gubment spending.

* What makes America so different: we always thought about making things better for our descendants.

* We’re doing the opposite now — and bankrupting future generations.

* It’s all for nothing (except plunder, serfdom, usury etc).

* The whole thing is a con and a scam.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3368: Invasion Otherization Bill (5 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4bk362-episode-3368-invasion-otherization-bill.html

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegovernment spendingmoney launderingusurysteve bannoninflationserfdombankstercentral bankdebt slaveryeverything bubblewealth transferbanking carteldebt crisisplundercredit crisiskleptocracyconsumer pricesdebt trapdebt enslavementmoney changerdeficit spendingdebt spiral
