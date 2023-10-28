The Guttenburg affect video of the week (Korobuska)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I failed to mention this, all my videos are exclusively on brighteon, Why, I see a bright eon (age) coming. http://givesendgo.com/alexslullaby The lullaby that becoms yours once you add your infant's name.Give your kid and yourself the gift of closeness. This channel has the song I made for Alex.