Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | Chris Salcedo Show

Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | The Chris Salcedo Show On Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," American Greatness Senior Contributor Julie Kelly praises Judge Aileen Cannon for unsealing documents outlining alleged DOJ and Biden White House corruption in the Trump classified documents case.