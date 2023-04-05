BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Role of Psilocybin in the Emergence of Religion and Art
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
60 views • 04/05/2023

Did you know there are over 200 different species of psilocybin mushrooms found all over the world? 🍄

In this video, Jahan Khamsehzadeh is the author of The Psilocybin Connection: Psychedelics, the Transformation of Consciousness, and Evolution on the Planet – An Integral Approach, talks about psilocybin mushrooms.

According to Jahan, these mushrooms contain compounds that can EXPAND your consciousness and have been used by our ancestors for thousands of years. 🧠

He also adds that research shows that psilocybin can even create new nerve cells in the brain, leading to mystical experiences.

Want to find out more about Jahan and his work? Visit https://psychedelicevolution.org now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
psychedelicspsilocybin mushroomsmystical experiences
