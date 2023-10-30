BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel causing Destruction in Jenin, West Bank early this morning - IDF Bulldozer next to the Government Hospital
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 10/30/2023

Israel causing destruction in Jenin, West Bank early this morning. In the first video you can see the IDF bulldozer next to the Government Hospital in Jenin.

Adding:

Gaza Health Ministry:

The number of martyrs in Israel's attacks on Gaza has risen to 8306,including 4,357 children

We call on all parties to take urgent action to help the collapsed medical system

The ongoing aggression put 25 hospitals out of service in the Strip and targeted 25 ambulances

We received 1,950 reports of missing persons under the rubble, including 1,050 children.

We appeal to our brothers in Egypt to open the Rafah crossing and allow the entry of medical aid and the exit of the injured


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
