How to use a Cell Phone Radiation Protector

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Up to 70% of cell phone radiation can be converted to harmless light!!
I use the R2L, Radiation to Light on my Cell phone. I show you how and where to place it in this video.
I'm really excited to share this info :-) LOL. You can tell by the tone in my voice. I have a few left for $25. Let me know if you want one at [email protected]