No Life on Other Planets! 👽

"THERE EXISTS NO LIFE BEYOND THE EARTH"

"Man of science was ever seeking, but never coming to the truth. Man of science seeks to find other beings beyond the earth, but he will find nothing, for there exists no life beyond the earth.

"These theories of extra-terrestrial life, these theories have been developed by Lucifer, even unto the false miracles of the end days which you know as UFOs. They are from hell--transports of hell, supernatural transports. They are to deceive and confound the populace. I repeat, they are of supernatural origin. There is no life beyond earth, only the life given by the Eternal Father as a gift to mankind, eternal life after the death of the body, in the Kingdom of Heaven.

"My child and My children, you must stress the reading of your Bible. Sit down nightly with your children and teach them. Read the Scriptures. You cannot allow them to go out of your homes without this knowledge or they will lose their faith." - Jesus, June 18, 1979

