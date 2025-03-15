BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Life on Other Planets! 👽
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 6 months ago

"THERE EXISTS NO LIFE BEYOND THE EARTH"
"Man of science was ever seeking, but never coming to the truth. Man of science seeks to find other beings beyond the earth, but he will find nothing, for there exists no life beyond the earth.
    "These theories of extra-terrestrial life, these theories have been developed by Lucifer, even unto the false miracles of the end days which you know as UFOs. They are from hell--transports of hell, supernatural transports. They are to deceive and confound the populace. I repeat, they are of supernatural origin. There is no life beyond earth, only the life given by the Eternal Father as a gift to mankind, eternal life after the death of the body, in the Kingdom of Heaven.
    "My child and My children, you must stress the reading of your Bible. Sit down nightly with your children and teach them. Read the Scriptures. You cannot allow them to go out of your homes without this knowledge or they will lose their faith." - Jesus, June 18, 1979

--------------

https://www.tldm.org/Directives/d750.htm


Keywords
wake upthere existsno life beyond the earthlucierian belief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy