THE TRUE MEANING OF "THE GREAT RESET"
America at War
7 months ago

As long as you continue "consenting" to be ruled like a #Slave by "Voting"
you WILL BE RULED UNDER MARITIME ADMIRALTY LAW!

Your "Vote" is your CONSENT!
Why do you think they push so hard for you too vote?

I need for you to comprehend that MEN & WOMEN fall under the Jurisdiction of COMMON LAW. The highest form of law.

But when you VOTE you are "Consenting" too being ruled over by another under "Maritime Admiralty Law" which, unlike the Constitution, is the "Law of the SEA" or the "Law of Commerce" or the "Law of Money" or #UCC

EVERY COURT in the United States operates under "Maritime Admiralty Law"
MEN and WOMEN must "Consent" too being ruled under maritime law UNLESS they are actually at sea!

The criminals within the courts and ALL "government" deceive you into giving your "Consent," either expressly or implied, you MUST CONSENT for these people to have jurisdiction over you!

You must beware of the "Implied Consent Doctrine"
Every time you enter a courtroom, they assume that you CONSENT!
And they WILL use IMPLIED CONSENT too jam you up unless you make certain they don't! You must sometimes OBJECT!

If they make statements about you that are not contested, it is IMPLIED that you consent too them! Look into this doctrine!

Definition of Implied Consent
Noun

The assumption that a person has given permission for an action, which is inferred from his or her actions, rather than expressly or explicitly provided.
Origin

1965-1970 American legal term

The legal term implied consent refers to situations in which it is assumed a person consented to something by his actions. This means that, although the person has not given verbal or written consent, circumstances exist that would cause a reasonable person to believe the other had consented. Questions of implied consent arise in a variety of situations, including medical care, contracts, and even actions that may be considered criminal if no consent is given, such as rape. To explore this concept, consider the following implied consent definition.

NEVER CONSENT!
NEVER "Vote" too be ruled!
NEVER leave the JURISDICTION you belong in, COMMON LAW!

politicselectioneviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporationconsent
