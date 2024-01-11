Russian Paratroopers using a Guided Missile - Artyomovsk direction

Russian paratroopers using a guided missile

During a special military operation, units of airborne forces from the Southern Group of Forces carry out combat missions to destroy manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artyomovsk direction. As part of performance of combat missions, Russian paratroopers, using surveillance devices with a thermal imager, spotted a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consisting of two Western-made armored combat vehicles moving towards the line of combat contact to carry out rotation of personnel in forward positions.

By launching a guided missile from the Kornet ATGM, the anti-tank crew destroyed one of the enemy’s armored fighting vehicles, the second Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle departed towards the rear area, unable to rotate personnel. After hitting the target, the crew quickly folded and changed position, where they continued to conduct observation in search of new targets to destroy.