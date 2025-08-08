Noose Tightens for Democrats, Cartels - Plus rump Brokers End to 35-Year War

Aug 8 2025 - Details on Azerbaijan and Armenia signing a peace agreement, the DOJ strike force eyes its first targets, and AWOL Texas Democrats face the music—with a bribery charge for Beto O’Rourke.





If you missed Sunday's newsletter on the Martin Luther King, Jr., files, be sure to join Kristi Leigh and me, as we discuss the shocking contents.





