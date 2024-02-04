The TRUTH BEYOND Human COMPREHENTION and The BIBLE ALIVE BEYOND What Men KNEW !! ALL GLORY To EL !! (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





The DREAM Is OVER and The Calling Away is at hand If you have not awakened from your dream then the DREAM Will Turn Instantly Into a NIGHTMARE .........LOOK UP !!!! AND SEE !! Come HOME with The KING.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b