The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XI The Key to Above and Below
The term "above and below" has been used by the Anunnaki to designate areas. "As above so below" can be referred to our thoughts and actions. The way one thinks and feels in their mind,(above) they generally act out in the real world(below). This is also known as "The Principle of Correspondence" which embodies the truth that there is always a Correspondence between the laws and phenomena of the various planes of Being and Life.
Thoth tells us to observe and reflect our lives when we were kids and adults. He talks about hidden chambers in the pyramids. The voice of the 9 tells us the body is fleeting, and the only thing that matters is the growth of ones soul. What matters to us is nothing to them;they are not physical as we are.
