THE SCIENCE THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE

British science writer Matt Ridley reveals his lab-leak paper was rejected by top journals before The Telegraph published it as “The Paper They Don’t Want You to Read.” He warns that anonymous peer review is silencing dissent and fabricating false consensus—despite mounting evidence of a lab origin.