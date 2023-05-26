The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Here Comes The Judge!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Many in the church are saying that we are in the last days Warriors Of Light! And if you reference current events with bible prophecies, you would certainly be well withing your rights to make that assertion.

This is all the more reason why we must be in relationship with the Father through the Son. In other words study, meditate, converse, and act on the word so that you can know him as fully as possible so that when we get to our final judgment, we do so without fear or worry. As a believer who has given his/her life to Christ, you're going to Heaven. The only question remains is how many will we take with us? Enjoy today's show, have a great weekend and we'll rock with you again Monday! Let's Rock!

Video credits:

What happens at the final judgment?

GotQuestions.org

ROB ROCK - JUDGEMENT DAY

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/36SKaU8

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3MZbSB4

Metal Cross Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MetalCross

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net