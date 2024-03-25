The Thirst Of The Crucified: Reflections on the Cross

This video features a devotion focusing on the significance of Jesus Christ's final sayings on the cross, as shared by the speaker who has been reaching people worldwide with these messages. The speaker shares a personal anecdote about being recognized by a civil servant due to the widespread sharing of these devotions. The importance of the word of God and truth is emphasized, along with a reflection on the hymn 'At the Cross' by Isaac Watts, which is based on Galatians 6:14. The speaker then delves into the Easter season theme, examining Jesus' last sayings from the cross. These include a cry of supplication for forgiveness, a cry of salvation promising paradise to a thief, a cry of preservation towards his mother Mary, and a cry of desolation feeling forsaken. The focus of the devotion is on a cry of lamentation highlighted in John's Gospel, where Jesus expresses physical thirst. This moment is juxtaposed with his identity as the source of living water, emphasizing his dual nature as fully God and fully man. The speaker concludes with a call to trust in Jesus for the forgiveness of sins and announces the intention to continue sharing words from the word in future devotions.



