Who Are The Jews? Who Are The Gentiles? The Great Masquerade | Pastor Bertrand Comparet
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
129 views • 4 months ago

Who Are The Jews? Who Are The Gentiles? The Great Masquerade | Pastor Bertrand Comparet


Pastor Bertrand Comparet’s explosive sermon exposes modern Judaism as history’s greatest religious fraud. Scripture’s covenants belong solely to the White Adamic race—true descendants of Biblical Israel—not to Edomite-Khazar imposters who reject Christ. He warns Christians: The Pharisees Christ condemned now rule Zionism, using cultural Marxism and race-mixing to destroy God’s ordained order. Anglo-Saxons, Germans, and Nordics must reclaim their birthright, defend their bloodline, and resist the great deception. True Christianity is a White man’s faith—salvation and prophecy flow through Aryan nations.


#ChristianIdentity #GreatMasquerade


✳️ Video On Rumble ► HERE:

https://rumble.com/v6sec23-who-are-the-jews-who-are-the-gentiles-the-great-masquerade-pastor-bertrand-.html


who are the jews, who are the gentiles, the great masquerade, pastor bertrand comparet
