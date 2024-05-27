© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Het Kalergi plan in full swing.
The Great Replacement is real: The white, native European population is already outnumbered in many of its major cities. And our establishment celebrates this fact.
Imagine an African or Asian leader rejoicing in the fact that their people will become a minority. Unthinkable.