Anybody Heard A Good Country Song

The Country Music industry has been changing radically ... it's getting hard to see the connection between the past and present state of the music, values, and business practices ... not sure if it can be saved or if it will endure ... I hope it can ... it's a major cultural icon of America ... which may be why it's been under such attack and distortion over the past few decades ... technology and the industry sold out the writers and the artist and is making them expendable today... it's a crying shame ...