2024-2-9 how to prepare a meat offering and offer

There is an burnt offering for every appointed time, even for sabbath's and new moon's.

I substitute and use a meat offering for all these times, and this is how you prepare it.

On passover, and on the atonement, the Father has showed me blood. These are important to teach us about the passover, and to teach us about the ransom that atones for us. So, on these appointed times chickens are used instead. And for the atonement, 2 chickens are used, as you will need one to release into the wilderness as well. During these times, you will also need to prepare meat offerings. There is always a meat offering and a drink offering that associates themselves with every offering.





The world might look on these things as strange, but who are the strange ones? God has given mankind a covenant to learn of Him, and to become His people, and no one, not the world, nor the churches of the world, have any idea about it, or what it means, or have tasted the blessing of the Father for doing so; and yet, they will judge you who do, as if they understood. So much confusion! But, meanwhile, anyone can walk into any house on easter and x-mass, sit down, eat, partake of all these strange things that the Father did not command, and think nothing of it, and then call you strange. Are you beginning to see my point now?

In the eyes of man, the ways of God are strange, because they are estranged from the covenant of their Maker. They know the world, because they are of the world. They know feasts, because life is about themselves and feasting and making merry. But in all the Father's appointed times, it is about us halting, being set apart, appearing before Him clean, and it is a sober time of learning, and then refreshing. So, we can see, that there are two peoples in the earth, just like God says, the covenanted, and the un-covenanted, and, of course, they who say they are, and aren't. Who will we be? God says, they who believe in His son, and who remember and keep His commandments, and statutes, and judgments, and obey His voice! and who walk in His ways! and who refuse the ways of the world! and their customs! and who refrain the religions of the world who are un-covenanted, and who refuse to worship their gods; then these shall be His people...Yisrael.

So, are these ways strange? Or! are your ways strange? Father, set us straight. Praise God.













