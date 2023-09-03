Burning Man Part B - the Floating Turds and mud soaked Urine video - Overall horrible weather with more rain on the way -How about another DEW attack so they can kill 73000 more people?-Think Maui

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
someone said they suspect an Ebola outbreak so they can lock down those people like they are in a cage. FEMA is on the way - Oh thank God. They can turn the whole area into a FEMA camp and kill the people. Now what about those floating turds ? I heard the World Champ hot dog eater is there and someone saw one of his Super Turds float by. PEEEEEEEE Yewwwwwwwww. Nothing worse than a floating Super Turd.