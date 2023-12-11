Reframing the Infectious Disease Paradigm - a Presentation by Alec Zeck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alec's presentation from The Weston A Price Foundation's Wise Traditions
Conference in October 2023.
Alec offers a deep presentation on virology and all of its fallacies with a discussion on his thoughts of what causes the phenomenon of contagion.
Are we sure that v***ses exist, or is it a conditioned belief? Could the supposed effects of v***es be caused by something else? What causes the contagion phenomenon (2+ people sick in the same space)? Are temporary symptoms of illness bad, or is this also a conditioned belief? Why is this important?
Please visit theendofcovid.com and thewayfwrd.com for more information