Reframing the Infectious Disease Paradigm - a Presentation by Alec Zeck
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
55 views • 12/11/2023

Alec's presentation from The Weston A Price Foundation's Wise Traditions
Conference in October 2023.

Alec offers a deep presentation on virology and all of its fallacies with a discussion on his thoughts of what causes the phenomenon of contagion.

Are we sure that v***ses exist, or is it a conditioned belief? Could the supposed effects of v***es be caused by something else? What causes the contagion phenomenon (2+ people sick in the same space)? Are temporary symptoms of illness bad, or is this also a conditioned belief? Why is this important?

Please visit theendofcovid.com and thewayfwrd.com for more information

healthgenocidevirusvaccineinjurysadsmrn
